Danny Wayne "Coach" Dick, 70, of Tipton, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Tipton Country Club. As a precaution, there will be no indoor service. Instead, people are encouraged to stop in the clubhouse to pay respects to Rose then visit the remainder of the family and the memorials, which will be outdoors. The family is asking that anyone who comes indoors to please wear a face covering. The family will be available from 5 p.m. to dark when a fireworks display in Danny's honor will begin. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.

