SEDALIA - Danny Wayne Lassiter, 70, of Sedalia, died on June 9, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center after fighting a strong battle with heart disease.

Danny was born in Durham, N.C., to Randle L. and Irene Honeycutt Lassiter on July 3, 1948.

Danny received a degree in Criminal Justice from Elon University in Elon, N.C., and in 1971 he was employed by the Sedalia Police Department as a patrolman. In 1975 Danny was employed by La Monte, MO, as the Chief of Police. In 1979, Danny became employed by the Pettis County Sheriff's Department as a road patrolman. Danny was promoted to detective in 1982 and in 1983 he was promoted to Chief Deputy. He loved his work at the Sheriff's Department where he received much training that included assault, death, arson, firearms and larceny investigation, among other training and job duties.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers, Billy, Bobby, and Zebedee; and sisters, Catherine Bissett, Ruby Lee Harrison, and Joyce Lockamy.

Surviving in addition to his wife, V. Jean (Jeanie) Lassiter, are his two sons, Randle Lassiter, of Cary, N.C., and Danny Lassiter Jr.; brother, Eugene Lassiter of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Shirley Holloman, of Selma, N.C., and Carolyn DePriest, of Smithfield, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny will be cremated and there will be no funeral services per his wishes.

