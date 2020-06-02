Dante Lee Allen Arnwine
SEDALIA - Dante Lee Allen Arnwine, 20, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Sedalia, MO.
He was born on September 26, 1999, in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Guy Sherman Luke Arnwine who resides in Sedalia and Shannon (Wockenfuss) Strong, who resides in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dante was a 2018 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He was very involved in JROTC all four years of high school and achieved the rank of Captain and advanced to Battalion Staff his senior year. Dante was a triple letterman with letters of achievement in academics, JROTC, and Robotics. He was on Team SCREAM (Smith-Cotton Robotics Engineering and Mathematics) for three years and was Captain his senior year. Through SCREAM he developed friendships that spanned the entire globe. As an avid video gamer, he maintained his friendships through online gaming. Dante loved playing the piano, going camping (especially in the deep wilderness), going to the family pond, and loved making people laugh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jeff Cranford (Ashley), and Joshua Gutierrez, both of Colorado Springs; maternal grandparents, Duane Wockenfuss and Jo Houghtaling, of Colorado Springs; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dante was preceded in death by his paternal grandmothers, Dolanna and Lorraine Arnwine; three aunts, Roberta Bird, Linda Bird, and Janet Banks.
Honorary bearers will be Gabriel Banks, Mason Demand, Suzy Arnwine, Envie Johnson, Mitchell Lake, Peyton Luebbering, Noah Humphrey, Skyler Breshears, Tyler LaBoube, Jack Geary, Walker Schotte, Ian Humphrey, Julian Shukers, all members of Team SCREAM and S-C JROTC.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
All who knew and loved Dante, are also invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Weather permitting all will gather at the family pond located at 1620 N. Heard, Sedalia. Be advised if weather does not cooperate throughout the week, we will relocate Thursday's celebration to 217 E. 16th St., Sedalia.
In memory of Dante, memorial contributions may be made to DeFeet.org (Pettis County organization dedicated to suicide prevention) in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
