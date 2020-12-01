1/1
Darlene Elva Springer
SEDALIA - Darlene Elva Springer, 90, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
She was born on April 5, 1930, in Sutherland Co, IA, the daughter of Archie Gillespie and Alice (Kruse) Gillespie, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Odem of Sedalia and Monte Bates of Waterloo, IA; a daughter, Linda Villegas of Ft. Worth, TX; three grandsons, Josh Bumgarner (Beth) of Evansdale, IA, Alan Springer of Sedalia, Dillon Springer (Joni) of Sedalia; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Caeto, Annika, Zoie, Annabelle, Connor, Carlee, Adalynn, Anala, and Cannon; a brother, Davis Gillespie of Bullhead City, AZ; a sister, Donita Bryant of Yucaipa, CA; a daughter-in-law, Sue Missel of Poysippi, WI; many nieces and nephews including Bobbie Kruse of Cleveland, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Keith and James Odem.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
