SEDALIA - Darrell Duane Cornwell, 53, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 14, 1966, in Manchester, IA, the son of Roy and Darlene (Cooksley) Cornwell.
In 1990 he was united in marriage to Sharon Colleen Bozarth, who survives of the home.
Darrell worked in commercial construction building airport runways. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often liked to sit outside in the sun and talk to his neighbors and anyone passing by. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife, Colleen, he is survived by his mother, Darlene Opperman (Jim) of rural Fayette, IA; two daughters, Melissa Cornwell and Jessie Cornwell, both of Sedalia; two granddaughters, Madalynn and Natille Temple; two sisters, Teresa Huff (Steve) of Manchester, IA and Julie Hansel (Randy) of Cedar Rapids, IA; two brothers, Steve Cornwell (Darlene) of Greeley, IA and Kevin Cornwell (Susie) of Colesburg, IA; sister-in-law, Jean Bozarth of Columbia; brother-in-law, Bill Bozarth (Rita) of Knox City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Cornwell; two brothers-in-law, Jim Bozarth and Duane Clute; and sister-in-law, Sue Bozarth.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Sedalia on September 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 29, 2019