Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Duane Cornwell. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Darrell Duane Cornwell, 53, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 14, 1966, in Manchester, IA, the son of Roy and Darlene (Cooksley) Cornwell.

In 1990 he was united in marriage to Sharon Colleen Bozarth, who survives of the home.

Darrell worked in commercial construction building airport runways. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often liked to sit outside in the sun and talk to his neighbors and anyone passing by. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Besides his wife, Colleen, he is survived by his mother, Darlene Opperman (Jim) of rural Fayette, IA; two daughters, Melissa Cornwell and Jessie Cornwell, both of Sedalia; two granddaughters, Madalynn and Natille Temple; two sisters, Teresa Huff (Steve) of Manchester, IA and Julie Hansel (Randy) of Cedar Rapids, IA; two brothers, Steve Cornwell (Darlene) of Greeley, IA and Kevin Cornwell (Susie) of Colesburg, IA; sister-in-law, Jean Bozarth of Columbia; brother-in-law, Bill Bozarth (Rita) of Knox City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Cornwell; two brothers-in-law, Jim Bozarth and Duane Clute; and sister-in-law, Sue Bozarth.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Sedalia on September 14, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Darrell Duane Cornwell, 53, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.He was born on July 14, 1966, in Manchester, IA, the son of Roy and Darlene (Cooksley) Cornwell.In 1990 he was united in marriage to Sharon Colleen Bozarth, who survives of the home.Darrell worked in commercial construction building airport runways. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often liked to sit outside in the sun and talk to his neighbors and anyone passing by. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.Besides his wife, Colleen, he is survived by his mother, Darlene Opperman (Jim) of rural Fayette, IA; two daughters, Melissa Cornwell and Jessie Cornwell, both of Sedalia; two granddaughters, Madalynn and Natille Temple; two sisters, Teresa Huff (Steve) of Manchester, IA and Julie Hansel (Randy) of Cedar Rapids, IA; two brothers, Steve Cornwell (Darlene) of Greeley, IA and Kevin Cornwell (Susie) of Colesburg, IA; sister-in-law, Jean Bozarth of Columbia; brother-in-law, Bill Bozarth (Rita) of Knox City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Cornwell; two brothers-in-law, Jim Bozarth and Duane Clute; and sister-in-law, Sue Bozarth.A Celebration of Life gathering will be at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Sedalia on September 14, 2019.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close