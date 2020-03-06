LONGWOOD - Darrell Wayne Slaughter, Sr., 64, of Longwood, MO, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 20, 1956, in Dexter, MO, the son of Ail and Bonnie (Leonberger) Slaughter, who preceded him in death.
Darrell enjoyed team penning, trail riding, and spending time with family. He loved collecting everything and attending auctions. He saw value in everything, even items considered "junk" by most people. He worked for the Cooper County Road and Bridge Department. He was a very hard working man, but always made time for fun with his family.
He is survived by five children, Darrell Slaughter, Jr. of Longwood, Bryan Slaughter (Connie) of Longwood, Scott Slaughter (Anita) of Houstonia, MO, Ashley Cook (Adam) of Rock Port, MO, and Taylor Dillon (Danny) of Hardeman, MO; one brother, Dale Slaughter (Susan) of Sedalia; one sister, Carolyn Green of Sedalia; ten grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Longwood Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Willie Harlow officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Longwood Presbyterian Church.
Burial will be at Longwood Cemetery, Longwood, MO.
Pallbearers will be Beau Slaughter, Coby Slaughter, Jonathon Slaughter, Matthew Slaughter, Eric Cornine, and Rick Green.
Memorial contributions may be made to Longwood Presbyterian Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 7, 2020