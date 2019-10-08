Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Warsaw , MO 65338 (660)-547-3327 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Zion Lutheran Church Lincoln , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church Lincoln , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Darren Arndt Eckhoff, age 47, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1971, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of Larry and Judi Johnson Eckhoff. Darren was raised and educated in Lincoln and was a 1990 graduate of Lincoln High School. Following high school, he attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated in May 1994 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Mechanization. He began working at Central Missouri Electric Cooperative in 1994, serving in the position of meter reader, lineman, operations/staking, Assistant Manager and most recently General Manager.

On Oct. 1, 1994, Darren was united in marriage to Sheree Wright and they made their home on a farm north of Lincoln where they raised their three children. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his cattle farm and spending time with his family.

Darren was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln where he was baptized and confirmed. He served faithfully in many positions, and most recently as Trustee and Dual Parish President.

He is survived by his wife, Sheree, and their three children, Ryan, Christina, and Kyle, all of the home, his parents, Larry and Judi Eckhoff of Lincoln, his brothers Dustin and his wife Roxana, of Warsaw, Nathan and his wife Jacque, of Columbia and Neil and his wife Elly of Columbia, his father and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Frances Wright, of Lincoln, brothers-in-law Steve Wright and his wife Delania and Stanley Wright and his wife Judy both of Lincoln, nieces and nephews, Seth, Anna, Lydia, Benjamin, Emarie, Adison, Rylee, Reese, Noah, Abby, Kelsey, Katlyn and Dalton, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

