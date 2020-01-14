Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Lilly. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

FLORENCE - David A. Lilly, 58, of Florence, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born March 6, 1961, in Sedalia, he was one of three children of Richard and Joyce (Sanders) Lilly.

On Sept. 26, 2009, in Sedalia, he married Maryann (Berg).

David served four years, from 1980 to 1984, in the United States Army, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was handpicked to serve on the Old Guard, the Presidential Honor Guard.

He served 25 years on the Sedalia Fire Department, earning the rank of Battalion Chief. On the side, he operated his own business, Lilly Flooring.

Outside of work, things that David enjoyed included NASCAR, hunting, canning and making wine. He loved living in the country, spending time at the creek on his land, raising his chickens and just being outside. He loved animals. He enjoyed riding his Harley and trips to Mexico, where he did scuba diving. He is best described as adventurous.

David loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. He was especially proud of his grandbabies.

Surviving are his wife, Maryann, of the home; his mother, Joyce Lilly, of Sedalia; four children, Eric Lilly, of Sedalia, Sabrina Lilly, of Sedalia, Kristen Thomas, of Sedalia, and Chad Atkins, of St. Louis; ten grandchildren, Jaylyn, Hayden, Haley, Brody, Sammie, Dylan, Jordyn, Isabelle, Journey and Eleanora; and two sisters, Debbie Skouby (Ken), of Holts Summit, and Tammie Pachuta, of Warrensburg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lilly; and a nephew, Nathan Maxwell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home, with Rev. Jon Church officiating.

Casket bearers will be Eric Lilly, Hayden Rohrer, Ken Skouby, Ken Schlesselman, Neal Harmon and James Green. Chad Atkins will be an honorary bearer.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery near Florence. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army, Post 2591 and the Patriot Guard Riders.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

