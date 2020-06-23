COLUMBIA - David Alan Cook, 70, of Marshall, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Chapel.

