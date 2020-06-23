David Alan Cook
COLUMBIA - David Alan Cook, 70, of Marshall, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
(660) 463-2266
