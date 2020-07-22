David Alan Cook went to his heavenly father on June 19, 2020.

Born December 2, 1949, in Sedalia, he was the son of Mr. & Mrs. E.W. and Ruth Anne Cook and was raised on their family farm.

David graduated from Smith-Cotton High School and moved to Marshall in 1981 where he owned and operated Pro-Mowing.

David loved to camp, fish, hunt, and canoe. He also loved fishing with his mom and dad on Truman Lake. Throughout his life, David owned three golden retrievers, which he loved to take hunting. David loved the outdoors and could always be found hunting and fishing with his brothers, Bill and Steve, and friends. After retirement, he loved to watch Chiefs football and was an avid fan.

David has joined his loving father, Edward Cook, his beautiful sister, Susan Cook-Neeley, who proceeded him in death, along with his golden retrievers, in the happy hunting grounds together, with our heavenly Father.

He will be missed by many and loved always.

