SEDALIA - David E. Griffin, 62, of Sedalia, formerly of Otterville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.

Born June 13, 1957, in Sedalia, he was one of five children of Gary L. and Lois I. (Hilderbrand) Griffin.

David was a 1975 graduate of Smithton High School.

On July 15, 1977, in Otterville, he was united in marriage to Rebecca L. (Glenn). This union was blessed with two children.

He worked at Duke Manufacturing, retiring after 32 years.

David had many friends, loving each of them unconditionally. He was always eager for a visit, and to either tell or receive a joke.

His hobbies included deer and turkey hunting, and bass fishing. He was a diehard Broncos fan.

He will be remembered as a proud PaPa, a loyal, fun-loving friend, and for his strength and resilience through his many health struggles.

David was a member of the Otterville Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca, of the home; a son, Kyle Griffin (Nichole), of Otterville; a daughter, Kayla Thornton (Branden), of Sedalia; his mother, Lois Griffin, of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Travis, Koll, Hailee, Nik and Madee; two brothers, Kelly Griffin, of St. Paul, MN, and Jamie Griffin, of Sedalia; and a sister, Dawn Cunningham, of Hughesville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Griffin; a brother, Robert Griffin; and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Lamine River Hunt Club or the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation and can be mailed to Heckart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.

