David E. Griffin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - David E. Griffin, 62, of Sedalia, formerly of Otterville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.
Born June 13, 1957, in Sedalia, he was one of five children of Gary L. and Lois I. (Hilderbrand) Griffin.
David was a 1975 graduate of Smithton High School.
On July 15, 1977, in Otterville, he was united in marriage to Rebecca L. (Glenn). This union was blessed with two children.
He worked at Duke Manufacturing, retiring after 32 years.
David had many friends, loving each of them unconditionally. He was always eager for a visit, and to either tell or receive a joke.
His hobbies included deer and turkey hunting, and bass fishing. He was a diehard Broncos fan.
He will be remembered as a proud PaPa, a loyal, fun-loving friend, and for his strength and resilience through his many health struggles.
David was a member of the Otterville Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca, of the home; a son, Kyle Griffin (Nichole), of Otterville; a daughter, Kayla Thornton (Branden), of Sedalia; his mother, Lois Griffin, of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Travis, Koll, Hailee, Nik and Madee; two brothers, Kelly Griffin, of St. Paul, MN, and Jamie Griffin, of Sedalia; and a sister, Dawn Cunningham, of Hughesville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Griffin; a brother, Robert Griffin; and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Lamine River Hunt Club or the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation and can be mailed to Heckart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved