ARIZONA - David James Malmo passed away on April 20, 2020, at his residence in Goodyear, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice, his sister, Marjorie, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons, David, Celeste, Stephen, and James, and his daughter, Susan.

Dave was active in the Sedalia business community, operating a new car dealership in Sedalia for over 35 years. He was a member of Rotary, and devoted time to various economic development and charitable endeavors benefitting the Sedalia community. He also served as a member of the Missouri State Fair Board and served on the Board of Central Methodist College in Fayette.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements for a memorial service are being postponed until an appropriate time in the future.