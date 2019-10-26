Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our father, David Lee Brown, of Springfield, died on March 12, 2019. He was born in Kansas but lived most of his life in Missouri.

Dad graduated from North Kansas City in 1947 and married Theora "Teddy" Mauzey on December 20, 1947. Dad and Mom lived many years in central Missouri where Dad farmed, and Teddy raised a garden. He was happiest out of doors. They raised three girls to be independent and to love life. In Oak Grove, David worked for the Tappan company in Kansas City for many years.

They moved to Kansas City and eventually to Lincoln, MO where he enjoyed retirement. They owned a cabin on Cooney Creek and fished and boated there frequently. They divorced in 1996 and David lived for a while in Windsor and Nixa. Teddy died in February of 2006.

David is survived by three daughters, Teresa Joyce (Terry), Clinton, WA; Daveta Williams (Phillip), Warsaw; and Keeta Jones of Blue Springs. He is also survived by his brother, James Keith Brown (Jacklin) and brother-in-law, Charles Utter of Kansas City. He has seven grandchildren; Eddie Williams, John Williams, Daniel Joyce, Eileen Joyce, Heather Zimmerman, Chris Jones and Lance Williams. He is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Opal Brown and 6 brothers and sisters.

