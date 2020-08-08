COLE CAMP - David Lyle Webb, 80, of Cole Camp, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.

He was born on June 18, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of Lyle Hicks and Helen Marie (Esry) Webb.

In 1944, he moved with his family to Cole Camp and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1959. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, until he contracted polio at the age of 14 and had to limit his activities. While in high school, he ran the projectors at the Fox Theater. He studied at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and then to a college in Kansas City, where he studied data processing.

He then worked for the Missouri Department of Revenue in Jefferson City for four years and then for CMSU in Warrensburg, where he retired after 30 years of employment. He moved back to Cole Camp to take care of his mom and was a member of First United Methodist Church. After his mom was admitted to the nursing home, David would cheer her up by having a pizza party once a month, which everyone was invited to. It was a hit and he continued his monthly pizza parties at both the Good Samaritan Care Center and Ambrose Park. He was an avid fisherman and bird watcher.

He is survived by his brother, John Clifford Webb and his wife Jane of Camdenton; his niece, Cristen Webb; his nephew, Jordan Webb; his great-nieces and nephews, Jayde Linton, Ariel Allsup, Christian Linton, and Lilly Webb; and his great-great-nieces and nephews, October Allsup, Lyla Linton, Shiloh Allsup, and Mac Kennington.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Marie Webb.

After the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, a celebration of his life will be held at Ambrose Park in Cole Camp with a pizza party in his honor and committal services at Cole Camp Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

