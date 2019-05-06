Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Martin Williams. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37 Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - David Martin Williams, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

He was born on October 23, 1939, in Ionia, Missouri, a son of Gordon "Dick" and Opal Anna (Martin) Williams.

He grew up in Ionia and on September 10, 1950, he became a member of the United Methodist Church. He attended grade school in Ionia and graduated from Cole Camp High School on May 8, 1957. After high school, he served his country honorably in the United States Army, where he was stationed in France and discharged in 1961.

On July 27, 1963, in Warsaw, he was united in marriage to Sally Pohl. This union was blessed with the gift of two sons, Brad and Jeff. He had worked for Western Electric in Lee's Summit until joining his father-in-law at the E.C. Bishop and Son Gunstock Company in Warsaw. The family made their home in Warsaw, where David served for several years as Benton County Commissioner and was a current member of the Warsaw City Council, the American Legion Post No. 217, and the Warsaw Lions Club. He spent several years selling real estate and cars. His retirement years were spent playing golf and cards, reading, watching sports and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Brad Williams of Warsaw and Jeffery Williams and his wife Barb of Independence; two brothers, Gordon Williams and his wife Eleanor of Liberty and Keith Berry of Kansas City; a sister-in-law, Carol Williams of Cole Camp; three grandchildren, Terri, Sara, and William; four great-grandchildren and one more arriving in June; former wife, Sally Williams of Warsaw; several nieces, nephews, and cousins and many long-time friends, including Sheila Estes and her son Jesse Johnson of Warsaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick Williams and Opal Williams Berry, his step-father, Ralph Berry, two brothers, James "JD" Williams and Larry "Fuzzy" Williams, and a sister-in-law, Marsha Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Ionia, Missouri, with Pastor Harvey Beach officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, with military rites by the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Ionia United Methodist Church, Benton County Museum and Historical Society or donor's choice of charity in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

