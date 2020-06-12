David Paul Orscheln
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIPTON - David Paul Orscheln, 71, of Tipton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 26, 1949, in Boonville, Missouri, the son of the late Otto Carl and Clara Anna Marie (Diehl) Orscheln.
He was a 1967 graduate of Tipton High School.
David served in the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.
He was married in 1971 in Tipton to Anna Almedia Yarnell. In 1978, he was married in Tipton to Linda Henning. In 1993, he was united in marriage in Tipton to Regina Kay Boehlen who survives.
Over the years, David worked for MFA, Prestage Quarries, drove semis for Huhmann Feed Service, was a contract poultry farmer for Tyson Foods, a crop farmer and stockman, and an auctioneer (like his father).
He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton, Tipton Jaycees, a former member of the Tipton Knights of Columbus, and loved to hunt big game. Over the last 20 years, David has valiantly fought and bravely lived with Multiple Sclerosis. In spite of his disability, he could often be seen on a tractor or bulldozer carrying on with his life with optimism only to finally face cancer.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Kay Orscheln, Tipton; children, Nicole (Bob) Gruender, Tipton; Kari (Michael) Anderson, Sedalia; and Tessa (Jeremy) Ellis, Wardsville; six grandchildren, Matthew Gruender, Cole Gruender, Lexi Anderson, Brady Anderson, Carsyn Ellis, Kellen Ellis; and a sister, Linda (Joe) Oligschlaeger, Jefferson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Anthony R. "Tony" Rinaldo officiating.
Private burial with military honors will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Tipton.
The general public is welcome to attend the services while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay 6 feet apart and avoid close contact. Those attending will need to wear personal masks while in attendance. Disposable masks will be provided by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home if needed.
Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City is in charge of the arrangements.
Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home
1941 Hwy 63
Jefferson City, MO 65109
573-893-5251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved