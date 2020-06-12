TIPTON - David Paul Orscheln, 71, of Tipton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 26, 1949, in Boonville, Missouri, the son of the late Otto Carl and Clara Anna Marie (Diehl) Orscheln.
He was a 1967 graduate of Tipton High School.
David served in the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.
He was married in 1971 in Tipton to Anna Almedia Yarnell. In 1978, he was married in Tipton to Linda Henning. In 1993, he was united in marriage in Tipton to Regina Kay Boehlen who survives.
Over the years, David worked for MFA, Prestage Quarries, drove semis for Huhmann Feed Service, was a contract poultry farmer for Tyson Foods, a crop farmer and stockman, and an auctioneer (like his father).
He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton, Tipton Jaycees, a former member of the Tipton Knights of Columbus, and loved to hunt big game. Over the last 20 years, David has valiantly fought and bravely lived with Multiple Sclerosis. In spite of his disability, he could often be seen on a tractor or bulldozer carrying on with his life with optimism only to finally face cancer.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Kay Orscheln, Tipton; children, Nicole (Bob) Gruender, Tipton; Kari (Michael) Anderson, Sedalia; and Tessa (Jeremy) Ellis, Wardsville; six grandchildren, Matthew Gruender, Cole Gruender, Lexi Anderson, Brady Anderson, Carsyn Ellis, Kellen Ellis; and a sister, Linda (Joe) Oligschlaeger, Jefferson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Anthony R. "Tony" Rinaldo officiating.
Private burial with military honors will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Tipton.
The general public is welcome to attend the services while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay 6 feet apart and avoid close contact. Those attending will need to wear personal masks while in attendance. Disposable masks will be provided by Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home if needed.
Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City is in charge of the arrangements.
Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
