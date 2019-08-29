Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ronald "Ronnie" Wheeler. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - David Ronald "Ronnie" Wheeler, 65, of Sedalia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019, near Hughesville.

He was born July 10, 1954, in Butler, son of Arthur Lee and Nadyne Ethlyn (Petty) Wheeler.

On April 11, 1975, in Sedalia, he married Debra Kay (Sprinkle). To this union, two children were born.

Ronnie was a 1972 graduate of

Ronnie's life was centered around his family. He loved helping his son, Tim, with his sprint car racing, and attending all of his grandchildren's sports activities. Ronnie was very loyal to his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered as an extremely hard worker, a prankster and a perfectionist. He was an avid Raiders and Yankees fan.

Ronnie was a Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie, of the home; two children, Timothy Wheeler (Tabitha), and Haley Wheeler (Chris Paxton), all of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylah, Adelynn, Kinzer, Ali and Rylee; a brother, Gary Wheeler, of Sedalia; and three sisters, Vivian Cuba, Sue Brownfield and Debbie Bryden, all of Sedalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Honorary bearers will be Richard Finch, Mike Manley, John Foote and Aaron Widel.

Memorials may be given for a scholarship fund for Ronnie's grandchildren with checks made to Debra Wheeler.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - David Ronald "Ronnie" Wheeler, 65, of Sedalia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019, near Hughesville.He was born July 10, 1954, in Butler, son of Arthur Lee and Nadyne Ethlyn (Petty) Wheeler.On April 11, 1975, in Sedalia, he married Debra Kay (Sprinkle). To this union, two children were born.Ronnie was a 1972 graduate of Smith -Cotton High School. He worked for Widel Inc. as the shop foreman and scheduler. He also worked for Ewing-Schutte-Semler Funeral Home.Ronnie's life was centered around his family. He loved helping his son, Tim, with his sprint car racing, and attending all of his grandchildren's sports activities. Ronnie was very loyal to his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered as an extremely hard worker, a prankster and a perfectionist. He was an avid Raiders and Yankees fan.Ronnie was a Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church.Surviving are his wife, Debbie, of the home; two children, Timothy Wheeler (Tabitha), and Haley Wheeler (Chris Paxton), all of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylah, Adelynn, Kinzer, Ali and Rylee; a brother, Gary Wheeler, of Sedalia; and three sisters, Vivian Cuba, Sue Brownfield and Debbie Bryden, all of Sedalia.He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.Honorary bearers will be Richard Finch, Mike Manley, John Foote and Aaron Widel.Memorials may be given for a scholarship fund for Ronnie's grandchildren with checks made to Debra Wheeler.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close