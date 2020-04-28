CARROLL COUNTY - David Wayne Goff, 43, of Knob Noster, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Carroll County, MO.
He was born June 22, 1976, in Urbana, IL, son of John F. and Sonja (Chaney) Goff.
David was a 1995 graduate of Knob Noster High School. He obtained his Associate's degree in HVAC from Vatterott College in Kansas City. David worked as a driver for Rehkop Trucking and American Central Transport. He loved Harleys, but mostly he enjoyed working with his hands and building things, spending his spare time in his shop.
Surviving are two children, Kaydence Leanne-May Goff and Jackson Henry Goff; his mother, Sonja Goff, of Knob Noster; his brother, Donald W. Goff, of Knob Noster; and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Goff; and grandparents, Frederick and Winonna Goff, and Walter and Leona Chaney.
Tentative plans are for a Celebration of Life to be held on Monday, June 22 with visitation to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Memorials are suggested to Truckers Final Mile in care of the funeral home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 29, 2020