Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Goff. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

CARROLL COUNTY - David Wayne Goff, 43, of Knob Noster, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Carroll County, MO.

He was born June 22, 1976, in Urbana, IL, son of John F. and Sonja (Chaney) Goff.

David was a 1995 graduate of Knob Noster High School. He obtained his Associate's degree in HVAC from Vatterott College in Kansas City. David worked as a driver for Rehkop Trucking and American Central Transport. He loved Harleys, but mostly he enjoyed working with his hands and building things, spending his spare time in his shop.

Surviving are two children, Kaydence Leanne-May Goff and Jackson Henry Goff; his mother, Sonja Goff, of Knob Noster; his brother, Donald W. Goff, of Knob Noster; and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Goff; and grandparents, Frederick and Winonna Goff, and Walter and Leona Chaney.

Tentative plans are for a Celebration of Life to be held on Monday, June 22 with visitation to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Memorials are suggested to Truckers Final Mile in care of the funeral home. CARROLL COUNTY - David Wayne Goff, 43, of Knob Noster, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Carroll County, MO.He was born June 22, 1976, in Urbana, IL, son of John F. and Sonja (Chaney) Goff.David was a 1995 graduate of Knob Noster High School. He obtained his Associate's degree in HVAC from Vatterott College in Kansas City. David worked as a driver for Rehkop Trucking and American Central Transport. He loved Harleys, but mostly he enjoyed working with his hands and building things, spending his spare time in his shop.Surviving are two children, Kaydence Leanne-May Goff and Jackson Henry Goff; his mother, Sonja Goff, of Knob Noster; his brother, Donald W. Goff, of Knob Noster; and many other extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Goff; and grandparents, Frederick and Winonna Goff, and Walter and Leona Chaney.Tentative plans are for a Celebration of Life to be held on Monday, June 22 with visitation to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.Memorials are suggested to Truckers Final Mile in care of the funeral home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close