Obituary

SEDALIA - Daylon Ray Parish, 18, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Sedalia, Mo.

He was born on May 2, 2001, in Sedalia, son of Dusty Ray Parish (wife, Jamie) and Amy Denise (Roberts) Barton (husband, Aaron), who reside in Sedalia.

Daylon loved going hunting, fishing, racing, his music and being with his friends and family. He especially loved and cherished his future with Kylee Renee Blaylock.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Desirea Parish-Roberts of the home, Skyler Atkinson of Sedalia, and Brianna Atkinson of Sedalia; maternal grandparents, Terry and Sherry Roberts of Sedalia; step maternal grandparents, Richard and Lynette Barton of Chillicothe, MO and Brandon and Lori Hicks of Boonville, MO; paternal grandfather, Steve Parish of California, MO; step paternal grandmother, Renette Brown of Sedalia; five uncles, Joshua Keeran, Doug Renfer, Paul Carroll, Shawn Roberts and Shane Roberts; six aunts, Lori Roberts, Danette Renfer, Heather Carroll, Chasity Keeran, Nicole Nixon and Misty Bias; many cousins and his godparent, Lindsey Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rita Ray Lappat.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ed Spencer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the chapel.

Burial will be at Longwood Cemetery, Longwood, MO.

Pallbearers will be Dusty Parish, Shawn Roberts, Aaron Barton, Lyle Roberts, Tayler Roberts, and Joshua Keeran.

Honorary bearers will be Jayvon Carroll, Hunter Snyder, Gage Duvall, Jake Blaylock, James Barker, Ezra Kraft, Gavin Morris, Terry Roberts and Queen Kylee Blaylock.

