SEDALIA - Deanna Jean Stevens, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born January 4, 1940, in Kokomo, IN, a daughter of the late James and Shirley Propes.

Deanna graduated from State Fair Community College with an Associate of Science degree in 1982 and passed her state boards to become a registered nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center for 26 years as the charge nurse in the ICU until she retired.

Deanna was a big animal lover and supporter for animal rights. She loved her three dogs, Carly, Bailey and Gracie.

She is survived by her lifelong partner, Loy Holman, of Sedalia; four children, James Huffman, of Eldon, Sandra Lenzini (Gary), of Columbia, Steve Kuch (Kerrie), of Hooper, UT, and Ryan Scott Kuch, of Salt Lake City, UT; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store