SEDALIA - Deanna Jean Stevens, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born January 4, 1940, in Kokomo, IN, a daughter of the late James and Shirley Propes.
Deanna graduated from State Fair Community College with an Associate of Science degree in 1982 and passed her state boards to become a registered nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center for 26 years as the charge nurse in the ICU until she retired.
Deanna was a big animal lover and supporter for animal rights. She loved her three dogs, Carly, Bailey and Gracie.
She is survived by her lifelong partner, Loy Holman, of Sedalia; four children, James Huffman, of Eldon, Sandra Lenzini (Gary), of Columbia, Steve Kuch (Kerrie), of Hooper, UT, and Ryan Scott Kuch, of Salt Lake City, UT; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.