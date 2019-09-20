Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Pelham (Jameson) Bruns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOS ANGELES, California - Deborah (Jameson) Pelham Bruns (affectionately known as Debbie, Deb, and Mama Deb) 68, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. She was born April 25, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of John Pelham and Marianna Chapman Landrum Pelham.

Debbie graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1969 and went on to attend the University of Missouri and State Fair Community College. She lived abroad in Mexico and Nicaragua for brief summer periods in between, where she developed a love for languages and travel.

Debbie was a constant, passionate story-teller and avid reader- having read more than 20,000 books in her lifetime. A literacy advocate, Debbie believed in the power of escapism in books: "Learn to read for pleasure and you'll never be lonely or bored."

Debbie was a volunteer for numerous community organizations in and around Sedalia, including the Katy Depot Foundation, Cole Camp Low German Festival and raising money for the Sedalia Children's Therapy Center. She was a Bothwell Lodge historian and contributed numerous volunteer hours providing tours, information, and learning about the history of Sedalia and Missouri.

Debbie was very fond of the arts, often donating her time, money, and talents to help foster community theatre at the Liberty Center, Sedalia Community Theater, and the Music and Drama programs at Smith-Cotton, even after her children graduated. She copy-edited numerous literary works and served as official editor for two published books. Debbie found joy in music and live performance. She was a singer in the community's Handel's Messiah performance for many years, and loved Bon Jovi.

Upon retiring initially to the Lake of the Ozarks and then to Los Angeles to be closer to family, Debbie caught the travel bug again, visiting numerous areas of the United States, Europe, and Costa Rica with her family and friends.

Her philanthropic efforts in Los Angeles extended to donations to various causes, including Project Angel Food, AIDS Lifecylce, AIDS Project Los Angeles, LGBT Center of Los Angeles, Sideshow Bookstore, AIDS Health Foundation, Gay Men's Chorus of LA, and the West Coast Singers. An animal lover, Debbie also contributed to PAWS of Costa Rica.

Despite her move to LA, Debbie remained a lifelong, die hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Her proudest moments in life were becoming a mother and grandmother. A majestic person with a strong wit, sense of humor, and kind, generous heart, who always signed everything "Hearts & Flowers", Debbie is survived by her three children: Jami Iamele of Houston, TX, Koelen Andrews of Los Angeles, CA, and David Bruns of Nashville, TN; and 1 grandson, John.

To honor her last wishes, funeral and memorial services are not planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in the spirit of her generosity and selflessness, to any of the aforementioned charity organizations, or to her best friend's memorial scholarship fund: The Thom Fuller Scholarship for high school theatre students (through Sedalia School District Foundation)



