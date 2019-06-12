Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Ann Burke. View Sign Service Information Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove 200 Roe Street Pilot Grove , MO 65276 (660)-834-4100 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Delores Ann Burke, age 60, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed away Monday,

June 10, 2019, at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Delores was born August 14, 1958, to Darrell James and Marjorie Ann Knedgen in Sedalia, Missouri. She and her two sisters were raised by their parents in Pilot Grove and they all still reside in Pilot Grove.

Delores married Michael Burke on February 6, 1982, and they were blessed with three beautiful daughters.

Delores attended State Fair College and achieved a secretarial degree. She assisted her husband Michael with his auto body business for over 30 years by being the bookkeeper for their family business. She most recently was employed by Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove as a teller for the last several years.

Delores' life was a very active one. She participated in all activities at St. Joseph Church where she was a devoted member and she was a committed blood donor to the Red Cross. She treasured spending time with her four grandchildren and taking long walks with her dog, Buddy, each day. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including vegetable and flower gardening and going to the Lake of the Ozarks to spend time in the water and on the boat. She was also found watching every St. Louis Cardinals game, as she was an avid fan. In the house, she excelled in sewing, crafting, quilting, cooking, baking and doing all she could for her family that she loved and meant everything to her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter and will be terribly missed.

Surviving Delores is her husband Mike Burke of the home; daughters Michelle Ann Wolfe and her husband Brian of Pilot Grove, Jamie Louise Nicholas and her husband Christopher of Sedalia, Kara Marie Klein and her husband Kevin, also of Sedalia; sisters Joyce Lorenz and her husband Tony and Karen Wesselman and husband Mike, all of Pilot Grove; grandchildren

Anna, Levi and Allison Wolfe, and Kash Klein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church (Clear Creek), Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic School, Pilot Grove, Missouri.

Online condolences may be submitted to

