Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Delores's life story with friends and family

Share Delores's life story with friends and family

KANSAS CITY - Delores Blake, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Nov. 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at First Christian Church of Kearney with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Kearney. Arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store