Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Dale Rogers. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Dennis Dale Rogers, 81, of Sedalia, MO passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Florence, MO the son of Alford and Cora (Owens) Rogers, who preceded him in death.

On June 16, 1956, in Sedalia, MO he was united in marriage to Norma Sickler, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2006.

He enjoyed country music, working on cars, remodeling houses, and driving trucks. He worked for the Sedalia Animal Shelter for sixteen years. He also did a lot of mechanic work and dump truck driving. He and his brother Franklin Dee were partners in a construction business for several years.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Fockler (Ronald) of Sedalia, Dennis C. Rogers, of Sedalia, and Gary Rogers (Tammie) of Sedalia; one brother, Vennis Rogers of Kansas City, MO; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, who he loved dearly; and his companion, Linda Comfort.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Sickler Rogers; a son, Brian Rogers; six brothers, Johnny, Floyd, Bill, Franklin Dee, Harold, and Walter Rogers; and four sisters, Joan Rogers, Carrie Bringardener, Ruby McCoy, and Ruth Kneck.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Alvin Sipe, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Eric Rogers, Nathan Rogers, Dusty Fockler, Gary Heistand, Cory Eppes, and Mason Eppes.

Honorary bearers will be Taylor Eppes, Ellie Eppes, Makayla Fockler, Brayden Fockler, Sky Rogers, Malachi Rogers, Ryder Moore, Dustin Bailey, and Aiden Contois.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Dennis Dale Rogers, 81, of Sedalia, MO passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Florence, MO the son of Alford and Cora (Owens) Rogers, who preceded him in death.On June 16, 1956, in Sedalia, MO he was united in marriage to Norma Sickler, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2006.He enjoyed country music, working on cars, remodeling houses, and driving trucks. He worked for the Sedalia Animal Shelter for sixteen years. He also did a lot of mechanic work and dump truck driving. He and his brother Franklin Dee were partners in a construction business for several years.Survivors include three children, Brenda Fockler (Ronald) of Sedalia, Dennis C. Rogers, of Sedalia, and Gary Rogers (Tammie) of Sedalia; one brother, Vennis Rogers of Kansas City, MO; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, who he loved dearly; and his companion, Linda Comfort.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Sickler Rogers; a son, Brian Rogers; six brothers, Johnny, Floyd, Bill, Franklin Dee, Harold, and Walter Rogers; and four sisters, Joan Rogers, Carrie Bringardener, Ruby McCoy, and Ruth Kneck.Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Alvin Sipe, officiating.Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.Pallbearers will be Eric Rogers, Nathan Rogers, Dusty Fockler, Gary Heistand, Cory Eppes, and Mason Eppes.Honorary bearers will be Taylor Eppes, Ellie Eppes, Makayla Fockler, Brayden Fockler, Sky Rogers, Malachi Rogers, Ryder Moore, Dustin Bailey, and Aiden Contois.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close