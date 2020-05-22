Dennis Eugene Scholl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Dennis Eugene Scholl, 69, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born on September 14, 1950, in Gladstone, MO, the son of Richard "Dick" and Edna (Hurshey) Scholl, who preceded him in death.
On November 15, 1972, in Rolla, MO, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Hawkins, who survives of the home.
Dennis was a 1972 graduate from University Missouri Rolla, where he got his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dennis served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam at Kiesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for WireCo World Group for 42 years. He was Scoutmaster for Boys Scout Troop 61 and achieved the Silver Beaver award. He was a board member of Sunrise Optimist Sedalia, United Way of Pettis County, and Girls Scouts of Missouri Heartland.
Besides his wife of forty-seven years, survivors include one son, Mark Scholl (Cindy) of Sedalia and one daughter, Janice Vaughan (Kory) of Houstonia; one brother, Gilbert Scholl (Anita) of Kettering, OH; and four grandchildren, Hunter and Aiden Scholl, Grayson and Kaylee Vaughan.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Anne Kyle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia. Full military honors will be conducted by Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Kerns, Dale Hogan, Chris Harper, Dale Soendker, Cliff McBride, Hunter Scholl, Kory Vaughan and Wes Burton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys Scout Troop 61 in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved