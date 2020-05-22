SEDALIA - Dennis Eugene Scholl, 69, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on September 14, 1950, in Gladstone, MO, the son of Richard "Dick" and Edna (Hurshey) Scholl, who preceded him in death.

On November 15, 1972, in Rolla, MO, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Hawkins, who survives of the home.

Dennis was a 1972 graduate from University Missouri Rolla, where he got his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dennis served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam at Kiesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for WireCo World Group for 42 years. He was Scoutmaster for Boys Scout Troop 61 and achieved the Silver Beaver award. He was a board member of Sunrise Optimist Sedalia, United Way of Pettis County, and Girls Scouts of Missouri Heartland.

Besides his wife of forty-seven years, survivors include one son, Mark Scholl (Cindy) of Sedalia and one daughter, Janice Vaughan (Kory) of Houstonia; one brother, Gilbert Scholl (Anita) of Kettering, OH; and four grandchildren, Hunter and Aiden Scholl, Grayson and Kaylee Vaughan.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Anne Kyle officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia. Full military honors will be conducted by Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Kerns, Dale Hogan, Chris Harper, Dale Soendker, Cliff McBride, Hunter Scholl, Kory Vaughan and Wes Burton.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys Scout Troop 61 in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

