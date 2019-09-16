Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dessie Ann Schroeder Dowdy. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Dessie Ann Schroeder Dowdy, 82, of Sedalia, MO passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. She was born on July 31, 1937, in Houstonia, MO the daughter of Marion and Woodrow (Smith) Belsha, who preceded her in death.

On Oct. 2, 1955, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Melvin E. Schroeder, who preceded her in death in 1991.

On Aug. 28, 1998, in Eureka Springs, AR, she was married to Franklin Conn Dowdy, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Jeffers of Marshall; a son, Jim Schroeder of Sedalia; two brothers, Tommy Belsha of Sedalia and Robert Belsha of Kansas; a sister, Sue Embree of Sedalia; a grandson, Cory City; three great-grandchildren, Sidnee, Huxlee, and Eivree; and special friends, Mishel Brosch, Avan, Sophia, Jeramie, Olivia; and best friend, Becky Zolotor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two sisters, Trudy Travis and Linda Fisher; and a son-in-law, Chris Jeffers.

Graveside service will be held at 11a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

