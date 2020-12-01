1/1
Dixie Ruth (Burns) Byrum
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE'S SUMMIT - Dixie Ruth Byrum (Burns), 86, of Lee's Summit, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Solstice Senior Living in Lee's Summit.
She was born May 23, 1934, in Clarinda, IA, to Ruth and Louis Burns. Her mother died and Etta and Luther Moore adopted her at 2 and a half years old. She attended Northwest Missouri State and graduated with a double major in business and physical education. She was very proud that she graduated in three years. Her time at NWMS was followed by a master's degree from The University of Missouri. Dixie taught at three high schools, she spent six years in Columbia, MO, and 18 years at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, MO. She married Morris King Byrum on March 16, 1956, and had 59 years before Morris died in 2015.
Morris and Dixie are survived by their two daughters Jean and Jacqueline and their families. Their eldest, Jeannie (Jean), her husband Raul, and their children: Ryan (Ambika), Tara (Stephen), Steven (Ashley), Laura, and Austin. Their youngest, Jackie (Jacqueline), her husband Bob, and their children: Tyler (Megan) and Nate. Dixie was very proud of her family having seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one more great-grandchild on the way. Dixie is also survived by her sister Patty Burns Mykelbust (Bob).
Her other siblings who preceded her in death: Bobby Burns, Gloria Burns Noell, Shirley Burns Gardena (Ed), Dorothy Burns Driftmier (Ken), Melvine Burns, Virginia Moore Wilson (Elmer), Lola Moore Dencker (Bob), Luke Moore (Betty).
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
A private family service will be held at the funeral home with a live-stream starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The live-stream can be found as a event on the Heckart Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Morris K. Byrum Memorial Scholarship.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
08:30 - 05:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved