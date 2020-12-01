LEE'S SUMMIT - Dixie Ruth Byrum (Burns), 86, of Lee's Summit, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Solstice Senior Living in Lee's Summit.

She was born May 23, 1934, in Clarinda, IA, to Ruth and Louis Burns. Her mother died and Etta and Luther Moore adopted her at 2 and a half years old. She attended Northwest Missouri State and graduated with a double major in business and physical education. She was very proud that she graduated in three years. Her time at NWMS was followed by a master's degree from The University of Missouri. Dixie taught at three high schools, she spent six years in Columbia, MO, and 18 years at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, MO. She married Morris King Byrum on March 16, 1956, and had 59 years before Morris died in 2015.

Morris and Dixie are survived by their two daughters Jean and Jacqueline and their families. Their eldest, Jeannie (Jean), her husband Raul, and their children: Ryan (Ambika), Tara (Stephen), Steven (Ashley), Laura, and Austin. Their youngest, Jackie (Jacqueline), her husband Bob, and their children: Tyler (Megan) and Nate. Dixie was very proud of her family having seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one more great-grandchild on the way. Dixie is also survived by her sister Patty Burns Mykelbust (Bob).

Her other siblings who preceded her in death: Bobby Burns, Gloria Burns Noell, Shirley Burns Gardena (Ed), Dorothy Burns Driftmier (Ken), Melvine Burns, Virginia Moore Wilson (Elmer), Lola Moore Dencker (Bob), Luke Moore (Betty).

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

A private family service will be held at the funeral home with a live-stream starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The live-stream can be found as a event on the Heckart Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Morris K. Byrum Memorial Scholarship.

