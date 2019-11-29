SEDALIA - Dolores A. Barnes, 88, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Born Sep. 6, 1931, in Sedalia, she was a daughter of the late John William "Pat" and Sabra P. "Dolly" (Chatman) Pummill. On June 13, 1950, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Bob C. Barnes, who preceded her in death.

Dolores was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are two sons, Stephen K. Barnes of Sedalia and Robert K. Barnes of Denver, CO; a daughter, Gayle Thomas of Dora, MO; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Don Pummill and Ben Pummill.

At Dolores's request, a private service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.