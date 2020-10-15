With an easy smile, quiet demeanor, ability to de-construct and re-construct anything mechanical, eye for detail and lifelong curious nature, Don Baumgardner passed away October 11, 2020.

Don enjoyed every day, thrived when solving a problem and wholeheartedly embraced every new adventure. Born April 28, 1948, in Monett, his early years were enhanced on the family farm at Verona. Close to his grandfather's farm, he loved many summers with Grandmother and Grandfather Lee after his mother, Donna, and father, Albert Baumgardner, moved to Sedalia.

Don was motivated to start his own "mowing" business in junior high school, which afforded him his first car and soon an Indian motorcycle. His enchantment with speed and mechanics started early and never ended!

After graduation from Smith-Cotton High School, Don joined the Air Force and continued his involvement with mechanics, adding electronics and leading him toward his final career with AT&T. In the interim, he sold electronics for HOS traveling all over Missouri and Arkansas, landed his favorite activity at Silver Dollar City solving electronic and mechanical issues at the park and, always searching for avenues to fulfill his urge to de-construct, Don grew a side business salvaging Jeeps and 4x4 vehicles. This activity gave him license to invest in an Off-Road Vehicle Park in Hot Springs Arkansas, where he spent days building, constructing trails and honing his off-road driving skills, leading to the most strenuous cross-country off-road trails.

During his 30s, Don reunited with a childhood friend and married Pam Mark. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage, lived on farms, traveled to Air Shows, Cross-Country Jamborees and endless adventures!

His enjoyment of life and all things mechanical will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

We want to acknowledge our deep appreciation for Dr. Ovais Zubair and his medical team as well as the seventh floor Comfort Care Team at Cox Hospital for helping Don move to his next all-consuming adventure.

A life celebration is planned for spring when his family and friends can enjoy a reunion.

