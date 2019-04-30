Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Parkes. View Sign Service Information Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California 100 S. Oak St. California , MO 65018 (573)-796-4901 Send Flowers Obituary

ELDON - Don Parkes, 81, of California, MO, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lake Ozark Speedway near Eldon, MO.

He was born on November 21, 1937, in California, MO, the son of Aubrey and Iva (Blankenship) Parkes both of who preceded him in death. He was married on November 24, 1956, to Ruby (Reed) Parkes who survives of the home.

Don managed Imperial Service Station for several years, owned his own contracting business, worked for Kiddie World and retired from NAPA Auto Parts. His favorite hobby was pushing sprint cars for over 54 years. Don was a member at Flag Spring Baptist Church near California, MO.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Parkes of the home; one daughter, Sandy Parkes Marsh and husband John of Jefferson City, MO; one grandson, Aaron Marsh and partner Ashlie Grieser of Jefferson City, MO.

Don was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Dean, Gail and Marion Parkes; one infant brother Mancil Parkes and 2 sisters, Ruth Jones and Rose Newkirk.

Visitation will be at Flag Spring Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Flag Spring Baptist Church c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, 100 S. Oak St., California, MO.

