Donald Gene Wallen
WINDSOR - Donald Gene Wallen, 80, of Windsor, Missouri, died early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, at his home in Windsor.
He was born January 9, 1940, in Claremont, Mo., the son of Gene Loren Wallen and Mabel Edith (Bugg) Wallen. On February 28, 1978, in Clinton, Mo., he married Paula Lee White and she survives of the home.
Don worked as a truck driver for most of his life. He was also a mechanic and rebuilt engines and race car engines. For the past 10 years, he continued to haul grain in the area. He enjoyed hunting and went on trips to Wyoming and Colorado hunting elk and antelope. He also enjoyed fishing and watching Westerns. He loved his family. He gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in 1998. He was a member of the Assembly of God of Windsor.
In addition to his wife Paula, survivors include three children, Mike Wallen (Cindy), Windsor, Mo., Andrea Ingram (Monte), Camdenton, Mo., and Shane Wallen (Bethani), Sedalia, Mo.; two step-children, Angela Thompson (Al), Jacksonville, Florida, and Mark Swearngin (Cathy), Warsaw, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlin, Dawson, Madalyn, Sylarra, Nikki, Matthew, Sammi, Ashden, and Mary; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kyle Wallen (Wilma), Sedalia, Mo., and Kenneth Wallen (Mary), Freemont, Nebraska; a sister, Betty Midkiff (Dennis), Kearney, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rosalie and Rowena; and a brother who died in infancy.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Nov. 28, 2020, Assembly of God of Windsor. Contributions suggested to Assembly of God of Windsor c/o Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
