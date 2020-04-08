Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Captain" Hytla. View Sign Service Information Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California 100 S. Oak St. California , MO 65018 (573)-796-4901 Send Flowers Obituary

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Donald "Captain" Hytla, 75, of Tipton, MO, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the California Care Center in California, MO.

He was born on January 20, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Charles Hytla and Dorothy (Woodward) Hytla both of whom preceded him in death.

Donald was united in marriage on December 31, 1979, in St. Louis, MO, to Patricia (Norris) Hytla who also preceded him in death on January 5, 2002.

Donald worked for Wonder Bread in St. Louis, MO, Butternut Bread in Boonville, MO, and worked at the Wagon Wheel. He owned Amy's Bar & Grill and The Loading Dock in St. Louis, MO. He was also currently the owner of the Skylight Bar & Grill in Tipton, MO. Donald loved to BBQ, enjoyed watching westerns, baseball, football, NASCAR, and he was well known for his homemade horseradish.

Survivors include six daughters, Judith Hytla of California, MO, Deborah Siebert (Brian) of California, MO, Tammy Whitman of Tipton, MO, Kim Gibson of Tampa, FL, Laura Malady of St. Louis, MO, Karen Lawson (Lanny Carpenter) of Clarksburg, MO; five sons, James Schmoele Jr., John Schmoele, Donald Schmoele, Rodney Malady, Mike Malady all of St. Louis, MO.

He is preceded in death by five children, Donald Hytla Jr., Richard Lee Malady, Bruce Malady, Kristie Byars, Nancy Schmoele.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, MO. CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Donald "Captain" Hytla, 75, of Tipton, MO, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the California Care Center in California, MO.He was born on January 20, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Charles Hytla and Dorothy (Woodward) Hytla both of whom preceded him in death.Donald was united in marriage on December 31, 1979, in St. Louis, MO, to Patricia (Norris) Hytla who also preceded him in death on January 5, 2002.Donald worked for Wonder Bread in St. Louis, MO, Butternut Bread in Boonville, MO, and worked at the Wagon Wheel. He owned Amy's Bar & Grill and The Loading Dock in St. Louis, MO. He was also currently the owner of the Skylight Bar & Grill in Tipton, MO. Donald loved to BBQ, enjoyed watching westerns, baseball, football, NASCAR, and he was well known for his homemade horseradish.Survivors include six daughters, Judith Hytla of California, MO, Deborah Siebert (Brian) of California, MO, Tammy Whitman of Tipton, MO, Kim Gibson of Tampa, FL, Laura Malady of St. Louis, MO, Karen Lawson (Lanny Carpenter) of Clarksburg, MO; five sons, James Schmoele Jr., John Schmoele, Donald Schmoele, Rodney Malady, Mike Malady all of St. Louis, MO.He is preceded in death by five children, Donald Hytla Jr., Richard Lee Malady, Bruce Malady, Kristie Byars, Nancy Schmoele.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close