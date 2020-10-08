JEFFERSON CITY - Donald L. Hofstetter, 74, of Gravois Mills, formerly of Tipton, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie with Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Full military honors will be conducted. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store