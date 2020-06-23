SEDALIA - Donald Lee Pummill, 74, of Sedalia, died with family by his side Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with the Rev. Dan Hankins officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the chapel. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

