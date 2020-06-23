Donald Lee Pummill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Donald Lee Pummill, 74, of Sedalia, died with family by his side Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with the Rev. Dan Hankins officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the chapel. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved