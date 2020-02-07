Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Bishop. View Sign Service Information Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield 2026 W Woodland St. Springfield , MO 65807 (417)-890-1475 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Promise Church 3112 W Grand St Springfield , MO View Map Visitation 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Promise Church 3112 W Grand St Springfield , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

REPUBLIC - Donald Ray Bishop, 52, of Republic, MO, passed away January 31, 2020.

He was born in Sedalia, MO, December 17th, 1967, to Donald and Velma (Esser) Bishop.

He was a beautiful soul that has left an immeasurable impact on so many lives, and he will be dearly missed by all those who got to know him. Donald loved the outdoors and always tried to spend as much time as possible among the plants and animals he knew so well, and when he wasn't there you'd find him sharing smiles, stories, and laughter with his family and with his close friends. He spent 16 years at Kraft and met people who left an impact that would last his lifetime and now that of his family's lifetime as well.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bishop; and brother, Michael Bishop. Donald is survived by his wife, Jeri Bishop; sons, Alexander and Dalton Bishop; and mother, Velma Bishop.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Promise Church, 3112 W Grand St, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his GoFundMe or at the visitation.

The family is also requesting any memories/experiences/stories shared with Donald to be shared at the visitation either written or verbally if preferred.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield, MO. REPUBLIC - Donald Ray Bishop, 52, of Republic, MO, passed away January 31, 2020.He was born in Sedalia, MO, December 17th, 1967, to Donald and Velma (Esser) Bishop.He was a beautiful soul that has left an immeasurable impact on so many lives, and he will be dearly missed by all those who got to know him. Donald loved the outdoors and always tried to spend as much time as possible among the plants and animals he knew so well, and when he wasn't there you'd find him sharing smiles, stories, and laughter with his family and with his close friends. He spent 16 years at Kraft and met people who left an impact that would last his lifetime and now that of his family's lifetime as well.He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bishop; and brother, Michael Bishop. Donald is survived by his wife, Jeri Bishop; sons, Alexander and Dalton Bishop; and mother, Velma Bishop.Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Promise Church, 3112 W Grand St, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his GoFundMe or at the visitation.The family is also requesting any memories/experiences/stories shared with Donald to be shared at the visitation either written or verbally if preferred.Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close