WARRENSBURG - Donna "Sue" Cecilia, age 85, of Warrensburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.

She was born on July 11, 1934, the daughter of Hillary and Julie (Haller) Sproat in Warrensburg, MO. She married John Cecilia on July 2, 1976, and they were married for 44 years.

She was a Christian lady and a member of Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church her entire life, a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother and the center of the family.

Donna was a gentle and kind person who loved family, traveling and country music. She loved to dance and play dominoes with friends and family.

Donna was equally at home with young children and adults. She possessed the ability to function at all social levels comfortably and was accepted by all. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, VFW Auxillary, Lady Elks, and she was very active and supported her husband in FFA Activities and Masonic Programs.

She is survived by her husband, John of the home, as well as 8 children; Debbie (Russ) Gross of Warrensburg, Doug (Annette) Ray of Warsaw, MO, Tammy (Joe) Talmich of La Juante, CO, and Terri (Randy) Humke of Warrensburg, Cindy (Bill) Anderson of Lubbock, TX, Nada (Kevin) Pritchard of Waynesville, MO, Jackie (Robert) Hutton of Pleasanton, TX, and Cheri Suggs of Pleasanton, TX. As well as 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters, Cynthia DeAnn Kintzy and Rhonda Ray as well as a son Mike Cecilia.

A celebration of life will be held at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Richner and Brother Charles Brant officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Adams Cemetery near Knob Noster following the service weather permitting. It will be held at a later date as a private family ceremony if not.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.

The family wishes to express that if you feel uncomfortable about attending this part of the ceremony, relative to the COVID-19 situation, please follow your instincts. Donna and her family completely understand.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store