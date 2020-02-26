SEDALIA - Donna Gail Weller, 66, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1953, in Sedalia, the daughter of Lloyd and Louise (Cochran) Reed, who preceded her in death.
On Jan. 21, 1972, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gene Weller, who survives.
Donna worked at Neet Products for 31 years, retiring in 2012. She loved spending time with her family and going to all her kids and grandkids activities.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Chris Weller (Cheri) of Sedalia, and Ethan Weller of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Derrick Weller, Kitana Weller, and Kirstin Weller, all of Sedalia; two brothers, Lloyd Reed of Decatur, IL, and Gary Reed of St. Louis, MO; and one sister, Diana Henry of Jefferson City, MO.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two half brothers, Leslie Ramey and Kenneth Ramey; and two sisters, Mary Kreisel and Linda Barnhill.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Neil officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.
Pallbearers will be Jim Harmon, David Hockaday, Bob Stuart, Fred Grindley, Roy Wilson Sr., and Albert Spellmeyer.
Honorary bearers will be grandchildren Derrick Weller, Kitana Weller, and Kirstin Weller.
Memorial contributions may be made to in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 27, 2020