Doris Francis Brim, age 93, of La Monte, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019.

She was born in a small farm home east of La Monte on August 5, 1925, the daughter of Fred L. and Lorena Maybelle (Smith) Schenk.

On September 12, 1943, Doris and Paul J. Brim were united in marriage in La Monte.

Doris is survived by her two daughters and their husbands Janice and Gary Curtis, Warrensburg, Krystal and Danny Whitfield, La Monte; five grandchildren and their spouses Mark and Julie Curtis, Barry and Megan Curtis, Colby and Elaine Whitfield, Garrett Whitfield, Kyleigh and Danny Iiams; and 12 great-grandchildren Sarah Curtis, Rebecca Curtis, Madelyn Curtis, Jackson Curtis, Parker Curtis, Avery Whitfield, Cooper Whitfield, Darby Whitfield, Quinn Whitfield, Hendrix Whitfield, Grady Iiams and Piper Iiams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Lorena Maybelle Schenk, her husband, Paul J. Brim, and brother, Jerome Schenk.

Doris was a lifelong learner and was Valedictorian of her La Monte High School graduating class in 1943. She held her first job stuffing envelopes for Rice Hatchery at the young age of 17 years old. Both of these were examples to her future family of the importance of initiative and hard work.

When Paul became sick with polio in 1950, she made the decision to go back to work. Never one to shy away from a challenge, she rented a typewriter, practiced at home, and took her rented typewriter to the Federal Building in Sedalia where she passed her test with no errors. Doris received her civil service rating and worked as a secretary in the commissary at Whiteman Air Force Base. Later she went to work at the Missouri Extension Center where she was employed for 19 years.

As a young child she taught herself to play the piano. She was a devout member of the La Monte Christian Church her entire life and used that special talent playing the organ and piano regularly during worship service and around the house for her family. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over two decades, always finding ways to help those in need, even if nothing more than lending an ear.

Although small in stature she was far from small in character, intellect, humor, kindness, generosity, joy, self-reliance, diligence, sacrifice, and most importantly unconditional love. She taught us to balance truth with grace, courage with gentleness, and seriousness with laughter.

We were blessed by her sharp mind, humor, and unfailing faith that remained until the end of her life. We are grateful for the lessons she taught that will be passed down to future generations, and pray we have the courage to live a life as full and fearless as her example. While we will have days of sorrow, we are comforted by our faith in Jesus Christ that we will see her again. "That whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:15

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5th, 2019, at the La Monte Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at the La Monte Christian Church with Pastor Gene Smith and Pastor Alan Morse officiating. Interment will follow in La Monte Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Open Door Service Center of Sedalia and can be left in care of Moore Funeral Home.





