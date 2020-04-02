Doris left this earth on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born February 17, 1931, in La Monte, MO, to the late Harry and Ethel Eichholz. Doris graduated from La Monte High School in 1949 and attended Sedalia Business College. She met the love of her life, Elwood Fisher, married him and proceeded to have four wonderful children, James, Daniel, Cherie and Yvette.
Doris is survived by her husband, Elwood Fisher; sons James (Jocelyn) Fisher and Daniel (Susan) Fisher; daughters Cherie (Paul) Rondinelli and Yvette (David) Webb; a brother, Robert Eichholz; nine grandchildren, Richard Fisher, Forest Fisher, Christin Webb, Brian Webb, Jeremy Webb, Timothy Fisher, Naomi Stray, Benjamin Fisher and Lydia Hubbard; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Eichholz, her mother, Ethel Eichholz, and a brother, Eldon Eichholz.
Inurnment will be April 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, Missouri.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 3, 2020