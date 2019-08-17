Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Madaline Stanley. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Doris Madaline Stanley, 92, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born April 21, 1927, in Meadville, NE, the daughter of Richard M. and Neva (Wolfe) Whiting. On March 22, 1969 in Sedalia, MO, she married William "Willy" Leander Stanley who preceded her in death on April 25, 2001.

Doris graduated from high school in Mountain Home, AR. She worked for Lamy Manufacturing Company for 20 years until 1968 and then Bothwell Regional Health Center for 22 years retiring in 1992. Doris enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and making homemade greeting cards for anyone she knew.

Survivors include two daughters, Micki Williams (Donald) of Sedalia, MO, Karen Gamber (Tracey) of Stover, MO; seven grandchildren, Stacey Brodersen, Kelly Cline, Dale Williams, Jason Knox, Amanda Moore, Tobi Chambers, and Brian Gamber; 19 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Knox and one brother, Dale Whiting.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow at the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Casket bearers will be Dale Williams, Bennett Brodersen, Craig Cline, Michael Chambers, Shane Chambers, and Dylan Lynde.

