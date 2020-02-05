Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Henson. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. Henson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 3, 2020.

She was born to Robert and Eula May Sadler Jenkins on December 16, 1923, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. On April 22, 1945, she married Eddie Henson in Flat River, MO. Eddie passed away January 28, 2000.

She attended schools in Ste. Genevieve, MO; Biloxi, Mississippi; Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas; Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, MO; State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO, and University of Texas working toward a degree in Early Childhood Development while in the National Association of Young Children.

Being a military wife, she lived on several Air Force bases including 3½ years in Rhine Maine and Munich, Germany. Their last assignment was Whiteman AFB in 1957 where she started the first Base Nursery in two old WWII barracks. Under her direction, the Whiteman Child Care Center was selected as the Best Child Care Center in the Strategic Air Command in the '70s. She retired in 1986 as the Director of the Modern Child Care Center including Kiddie Kampus pre-school.

Dorothy was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Ste. Genevieve, MO; former member of the First Baptist Church of Knob Noster, MO; and, at the time of her death, a member of the First Baptist Church of Sedalia, MO. Other memberships include Charter member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 8 in Munich, Germany; Ladies of Ararat Shrine; Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary; Jolly Elders; Be Forever Young; Royal Neighbors of America; AARP; and Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

She always cherished her family. Surviving are a son, Steve Henson and his wife, Jan, Sedalia, MO; a daughter, Judy Baumann and her husband, Kendall, Pittsburg, KS; two sons-in-law, Ron Henke, Springfield, MO, and Lex Taber, Watts, OK. Ten grandchildren survive, Julie Kastler, Dawn Little, Harry Little III, Dr. Scott Henke, Brian Henke, Sara Henke, Steven Henson Jr., Anthony Henson, Jesica McAnuff, Sarah Priesendorf. Also living are her brother and his wife, Glennon and Kathy Jenkins, Willow Street, PA. Always proud of her family, she held dearly to the privilege of being a great-grandmother of 13 beautiful children.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jacqueline Taber, and Cindy Henke; two granddaughters, Mundy Lynn Phillips, Amy Leigh Priesendorf; a sister and husband, Marcella and Francis Basler; and a brother and his wife, Robert and Cathy Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held at the Heckart Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Knob Noster Cemetery where she will join the love of her life, Eddie Henson.

Pallbearers are Steven Henson Jr., Anthony Henson, Dr. Scott Henke, Brian Henke, Ron Henke, and Rick Huck. Honorary pallbearers are Gabe York, Dr. Tobey Cronnell Henke, Sara Henke, and Chuck Graves.

