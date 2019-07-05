Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Brill Upton. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG -- Dorothy Brill Upton, 87, of Sedalia, formerly of Green Ridge, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg.

She was born February 18, 1932, in Lincoln, daughter of Charles Dale and Helen Esther (Boyd) Brill.

On December 6, 1953, in Lincoln, she married Julian Floyd Upton, who died March 4, 2010.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband as he farmed. She was a member of Green Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she served in various positions including trustee and elder. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and sewing. She was a very loyal person and was deeply committed to her faith.

Surviving are a son, David Upton (Ann), of Kansas City; daughter-in-law, Barbara Upton, of Green Ridge; four grandchildren, Daniel, Geoffery, Nicholas and Vanessa Upton; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Neil Upton on July 5, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Green Ridge Presbyterian Church, with Pastors Randy and Dianna Marcum officiating.

Casket bearers will be Daniel Upton, Geoffery Upton, Nicholas Upton, Vanessa Upton, Mike Upton and Doug Hunton.

Burial will be in Green Ridge Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or the .



