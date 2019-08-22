Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Gene Parrish. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Dorothy Gene Parrish, 95, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born January 22, 1924, in Longwood, daughter of Charles Walter and Daisy Pearl (Reed) Lower.

On May 21, 1950, she married Philip Ridenour Parrish, who died January 11, 2019.

Gene worked in clothing sales and as a receptionist for Dr. Shuler before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending her flowers and traveling with her husband. Gene was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are two sons, Mack Parrish and Keith Parrish, both of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Ashley Zubeck, Jill Miller and Ryan Parrish; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Parrish; four brothers, Kenneth, Eddie, Bill and Glen Lower; and three sisters, Helen Walker, Reba Rasmussen, and Ruth Morton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

Casket bearers will be Mack Parrish, Keith Parrish, Jill Miller, Jake Miller and Ashley Zubeck.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

