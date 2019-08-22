SEDALIA - Dorothy Gene Parrish, 95, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born January 22, 1924, in Longwood, daughter of Charles Walter and Daisy Pearl (Reed) Lower.
On May 21, 1950, she married Philip Ridenour Parrish, who died January 11, 2019.
Gene worked in clothing sales and as a receptionist for Dr. Shuler before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending her flowers and traveling with her husband. Gene was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are two sons, Mack Parrish and Keith Parrish, both of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Ashley Zubeck, Jill Miller and Ryan Parrish; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Parrish; four brothers, Kenneth, Eddie, Bill and Glen Lower; and three sisters, Helen Walker, Reba Rasmussen, and Ruth Morton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.
Casket bearers will be Mack Parrish, Keith Parrish, Jill Miller, Jake Miller and Ashley Zubeck.
Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Sedalia Animal Shelter.
