COLE CAMP - Dorothy Lee "Dot" Dunfee, 91, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.
She was born June 16, 1929, in Daviess County, daughter of Gordon and Celia Bell (Tout) Shuler.
Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of Jamesport School. She then attended college in Maryville.
On April 30, 1948, in Jamesport, she married James Will Dunfee, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2008.
Dorothy taught school at Brown School in Davies County for a time. She also sold Avon for over 30 years and sold World Book encyclopedias.
She was a Christian and member of Broadway Baptist Church for many years before joining Calvary Baptist Church.
She belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was on a bowling league. She enjoyed hikes, being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four sons, Larry William Dunfee (Sherilyn), Harry James Dunfee (Ronda), Mark Lee Dunfee and Timothy Wayne Dunfee (Sharion); grandchildren, Wendy Dunfee, William Dunfee (Christy), Thomas Dunfee, Misty Hoehns (Cory), Joshua Dunfee, Jacklynn Dunfee, Elizabeth Dunfee, Nathan Dunfee, Michelle Davis (Scott), Timothy Bradley (Samantha), and Matthew Dunfee; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dunfee, Morgan Hoehns, Mallory Hoehns, Jagger Dunfee, Cole Hoehns, Lexie Dunfee, Jerry Dunfee, Vyrce Dunfee, Kayla Davis, Jarrett Davis, Paige Bradley, Isaac Bradley and Connor Bradley; a brother, Max Shuler; and a sister, Judy Vyroktek.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Robert Dunfee and Rodney Lynn Dunfee; and siblings, Ross Shuler, Ralph Shuler, Robert Shuler, Kathryn Painter and Helen Huckleberry.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, MO.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.