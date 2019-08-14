Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Dorothy M. Green, 94 of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away August 9, 2019.

Dorothy was born July 29, 1925 in Rolfe, Iowa. She was the sixth of 11 children born to Milo and Mayme Ives. The family moved to a farm near Mora, Missouri, in 1941. She was a 1942 graduate of Smithton High School. Shortly after high school, she moved to Kansas City with her sister Marjorie where she worked for an insurance company.

On September 9, 1944, she married William (Bill) Green in Kansas City, Kansas, followed by an intimate wedding dinner at the historic Muehlebach Hotel.

In 1949, they moved to the Green Family Farm south of Sedalia where they would live the remainder of their lives. Dorothy spent several years as a homemaker raising the couple's 8 children and 22 years working outside of the home until her retirement in 1982.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bill Green of the home, daughters Lorella Green (1972) and Billie Janelle Archuleta (2015) and grandchildren Matthew Warren, Christina Archuleta and Rusty Gill.

She is survived by 3 siblings, Joyce Williams and Burton Ives of Sedalia, Missouri, and June Cox of Melrose, Florida, 6 children Mike Green, Janis Green, Randy Green, Alanna Warren, Robin Holsinger, all of Sedalia, Missouri, and Juanita Gill of Springfield, Missouri, 16 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a generous lady who supported a multitude of charities both foreign and domestic. She had a love of gardening, golfing, traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 15, 2019

