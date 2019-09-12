Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane E. Brodersen. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Duane E. Brodersen, 83, was born in Florence MO on November 6, 1936, and passed away on September 12, 2019, in Columbia, MO. He was the third child of Arthur and Maude (Thomas) Brodersen. His family was joined by two more sisters, and he grew up around Otterville, MO.

Duane's early education was in Otterville, Mo where he played basketball, played in the band, loved dancing, raised chickens and rode his horse Geronimo in 6 feet of snow delivering papers every day of the year. He was a class officer each year of high school and president of the student council in his Sr. year.

After high school graduation in 1954, he attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg and met the love of his life, Cynthia Burns. He and Cynthia were married August 8, 1958. They made homes in Prairie Home, the farm in Otterville, Lowry City, Lincoln and returned to the farm in 1999. On their 61 year journey together Duane and Cynthia were joined by four children: Dana, Benny, Cary and Matthew.

After graduation Duane taught industrial arts, health, driver's education, and coached boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and soft ball, at Prairie Home and Bunceton. In 1964, he received a master's degree and became the principal in Bunceton. In 1970, he earned his specialists degree and took his first superintendent position in Lowry city that same year. In 1972, the family of six moved to Lincoln after accepting the Superintendent at Benton County R-II. Duane worked the next 17 years at Lincoln, which completed his 31-year career in education. Following his first retirement, he was elected Benton County Presiding Commissioner. Following another for years of public service, Duane entered his second retirement and returned to his passion of farming. Duane and Cynthia continued to live in Lincoln while she completed her teaching career and he traveled to the farm several times each week. In 1999, they constructed a new home at the farm and he became a full time farmer.

Duane stayed active at church and served on the State Fair Community College Board and the Central Missouri State University Advisory Committee.

Duane accepted Christ at 14 years of age and maintained membership at Baptist Churches in Otterville, Syracuse, Lowry City, Lincoln and Tipton.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Becky Brodersen and Linda Fry. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his four children: Dana (Bob) Aikin of St Louis, Bennett (Stacey) Brodersen of Kingsville, Cary ( DeeAnn) Brodersen of Otterville, and Matthew (Karla)Brodersen of Columbia, nine grandchildren: Amy (Tyler) McCall of St Louis, Eric Aikin of St Louis, Austin (Anna) Brodersen of Midland, TX, Brandi Brodersen of Warrensburg, Aaron (Alison) Brodersen of Milwaukee, WI, Colten Brodersen of Kingsville, and Noah, Samuel and Lillian Brodersen of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren: Sullivan and Elizabeth McCall of St Louis. Also surviving is his brother Tom (Doris) Brodersen of Shenandoah IA, and his sister Goldie (Chuck) Jones of Lee's Summit; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Tipton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept.16, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Burial will be in Syracuse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Tipton or the . COLUMBIA - Duane E. Brodersen, 83, was born in Florence MO on November 6, 1936, and passed away on September 12, 2019, in Columbia, MO. He was the third child of Arthur and Maude (Thomas) Brodersen. His family was joined by two more sisters, and he grew up around Otterville, MO.Duane's early education was in Otterville, Mo where he played basketball, played in the band, loved dancing, raised chickens and rode his horse Geronimo in 6 feet of snow delivering papers every day of the year. He was a class officer each year of high school and president of the student council in his Sr. year.After high school graduation in 1954, he attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg and met the love of his life, Cynthia Burns. He and Cynthia were married August 8, 1958. They made homes in Prairie Home, the farm in Otterville, Lowry City, Lincoln and returned to the farm in 1999. On their 61 year journey together Duane and Cynthia were joined by four children: Dana, Benny, Cary and Matthew.After graduation Duane taught industrial arts, health, driver's education, and coached boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and soft ball, at Prairie Home and Bunceton. In 1964, he received a master's degree and became the principal in Bunceton. In 1970, he earned his specialists degree and took his first superintendent position in Lowry city that same year. In 1972, the family of six moved to Lincoln after accepting the Superintendent at Benton County R-II. Duane worked the next 17 years at Lincoln, which completed his 31-year career in education. Following his first retirement, he was elected Benton County Presiding Commissioner. Following another for years of public service, Duane entered his second retirement and returned to his passion of farming. Duane and Cynthia continued to live in Lincoln while she completed her teaching career and he traveled to the farm several times each week. In 1999, they constructed a new home at the farm and he became a full time farmer.Duane stayed active at church and served on the State Fair Community College Board and the Central Missouri State University Advisory Committee.Duane accepted Christ at 14 years of age and maintained membership at Baptist Churches in Otterville, Syracuse, Lowry City, Lincoln and Tipton.Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Becky Brodersen and Linda Fry. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his four children: Dana (Bob) Aikin of St Louis, Bennett (Stacey) Brodersen of Kingsville, Cary ( DeeAnn) Brodersen of Otterville, and Matthew (Karla)Brodersen of Columbia, nine grandchildren: Amy (Tyler) McCall of St Louis, Eric Aikin of St Louis, Austin (Anna) Brodersen of Midland, TX, Brandi Brodersen of Warrensburg, Aaron (Alison) Brodersen of Milwaukee, WI, Colten Brodersen of Kingsville, and Noah, Samuel and Lillian Brodersen of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren: Sullivan and Elizabeth McCall of St Louis. Also surviving is his brother Tom (Doris) Brodersen of Shenandoah IA, and his sister Goldie (Chuck) Jones of Lee's Summit; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Tipton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept.16, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Burial will be in Syracuse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Tipton or the . Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.