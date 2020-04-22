Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Lee Barnett. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

JOPLIN - E. Lee Barnett, age 97, of Sedalia, passed away April 20, 2020, in Joplin, Missouri, Mercy Hospital after a three-month illness.

He was born September 12, 1922, in Adrian, son of Finley H. and Dora (Johnson) Barnett.

On August 7, 1988, in Sedalia, he married Flora Jane Baldwin.

Lee served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a District Manager for General Motors for 25 years. He was a longtime member of Parkview Christian Church. After his retirement from GMC, he volunteered and served in his community in many different avenues including BFY, Bothwell Regional Health Center for almost 10 years, Meals on Wheels, AARP tax aide volunteer as well as AARP Safe Driving Program, and ombudsman to a nursing home for the Department of Aging.

Surviving are his wife, Jane; one daughter, Pam Belk (Homer) of Carthage, Mo; 3 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 8 step-great-grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and 5 step-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Howard; two sisters, Mary Brown and Doris Barnett; one daughter, Susan Smith; and one stepdaughter, Shirley Schroeder.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Rodney Brown officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Show-Me Christian Youth Home.

