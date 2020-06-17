LINCOLN - Earl Harms, 103, of rural Windsor, Missouri, died peacefully Monday morning, June 15, 2020, at the Lincoln Community Care Center, Lincoln, Mo.
He was born February 9, 1917, in rural Lincoln, Mo., the son of Edward Henry Harms and Dora Augusta (Ebeling) Harms, the oldest of eight children. On April 14, 1943, at the Methodist Church in Lincoln, he married Lena Gray Rains and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2006.
Earl attended the Dillon School (Rocky Dale) until quitting to help on the family farm, beginning a lifetime of working the land. He farmed using a team of horses and plow until acquiring his first tractor, a 1941 Farmall mounted on steel wheels. For many years, Earl raised dairy cattle and hogs and he and Lena Gray always had chickens for hatching eggs. Row crop farming was what Earl would embrace for over 90 years of his life, continuing to be active on the farm until his upper 90s. The legacy of farming has been passed down to Earl's sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons. He was a member of the Hickory Chapel United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Harms, Windsor, Mo., and Duane Harms (Carolyn), Leeton, Mo.; a daughter, Mary Kay Howard, Windsor, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Joy Harms, Windsor, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Dee Williams (Carl), Mark Harms (Jodi), Elizabeth Sanders (Jeremy), Sheila Hadley, Shannon Howard (Lora), Sarah Thompson (Wes), Davin Harms (Kishia), and Danette Wood (Darrell); 16 great-grandchildren, Ryan Earl Harms, Jesse and Lane Sanders, Lauren, Erin (Ethan), and Robb Hadley, Ashtyn, Hayden, and Aubrey Howard, Henry and Gray Thompson, Kianna Harms, Abigail and Bailey Gilliatt, and Jason and Megan Wood; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces; great-great-nephews and nieces; and cousins.
In addition to his wife Lena Gray, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Harms; a son-in-law, Joe Howard; two brothers, Raymond "Jay" Harms and Leroy "Pete" Harms; five sisters, Erma Schenewark, Maureen Riddle, Viola Schenewark, Laverna Killion, and Ruby Nagel; and a grandson-in-law, Bruce Hadley.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Pastor Harvey Beach officiating and Pastor Renae Watt assisting. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
The family suggests contributions to Hickory Chapel United Methodist Church and those may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
