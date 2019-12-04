COLUMBIA - Earl Samuel Paxton, 84, of Green Ridge, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
He was born December 24, 1934, in Pettis County, MO, a son of Lanna Samuel and Lois (Savage) Paxton.
Earl worked as a painter for many years and enjoyed collecting guns, knives and swords. He enjoyed visiting with people and would help anyone who needed it.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Henderson and Cozetta Chalfant both of Sedalia; three sons, Sam Paxton (Cathy) of Sedalia, Shane Colin of North Kansas City, Earl Duane Paxton, of Sedalia; nine grandchildren, Haley Henderson, Tyler Henderson, Josh Cochran, Jenny Paxton, Jeremy Paxton, Laura Chalfant, Ryan Willis, Hailey Colin and Austin Batts; one brother, Albert Spellmeyer of Sedalia.
In addition to both of his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Darla Paxton; two brothers, Lloyd and Charlie Paxton; two sisters, Charlotte Phillips, Ila Adair.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 5, 2019