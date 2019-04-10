Obituary Print Edgar John Rudy Gerken | Visit Guest Book



He was baptized at Brauersville Lutheran Church near Cole Camp and was confirmed on July 9, 1944, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp by Pastor Hugo Renz. After Edgar graduated 8th grade from Mora School, he continued to help on the family farm until the age of 19, when he was drafted into the United States Army. After completing basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he stepped onto a ship headed to Korea, where he spent the next two years.

Upon returning from Korea, he met his future wife, Josephine, at a birthday party held for Charlie Kast. On September 29, 1957, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp by Pastor Elmer Kuhlman, he was united in marriage to Josephine Edith Stedronsky. For a short time, the couple lived in Sedalia and in the 1960s, moved to their farm east of Cole Camp.

Edgar was a farmer his entire life and had worked at Howard Scrap. He then worked for more than 30 years at Pittsburgh Corning in Sedalia, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 10 and VFW Post of Lake Andes, South Dakota, the American Legion Post No. 305 and German Club of Cole Camp, Missouri, and the German-American Citizens Association of Kansas City, Missouri. He was very proud of his fish in his pond and enjoyed feeding them daily.

He is survived by his nieces, Mary Ann Sanders and Patty Gerken.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Maggie Gerken, his wife, Josephine Gerken on March 1, 2013, a sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Robert Green, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Lois Gerken and Elmer and Helen June Gerken, and a nephew, Kenneth "Butch" Gerken.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, Missouri, with Pastor Marvin Stuenkel officiating. Committal services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes, South Dakota.

A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp, with visitation to follow.

